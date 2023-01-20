Her parents called her Marita, her friends from Totana call her María and her children address her as “mama”, but all of Spain knows her as Bárbara Rey. María Margarita García García (Murcia, 72 years old) has been using that stage name for half a century, which has made rivers of ink run and has covered hundreds of hours on television. In 1972, after being chosen second bridesmaid in the Miss Spain pageant and being among the 15 finalists for Miss World, the actress, presenter and exvedette decided to look for a pseudonym, an artistic alias. “María García would be great now, but then the artists needed spectacular names to stand out. One day, I met with my agent and together we made a list with the names of famous American actresses and another with the last names of well-known Spanish actors. At that time, Fernando Rey was succeeding with the film The French Connection and Barbra Streisand was already a global star. I liked the combination… and the rest is history”, says Rey in conversation with EL PAÍS.

The actress has been on television sets all week promoting Christ and Kingthe Serie biopic that has just released the platform streaming Atresplayer Premium about her stormy marriage with the tamer Ángel Cristo and her relationship with King Juan Carlos. Belén Cuesta plays Bárbara, Jaime Lorente puts himself in the shoes of the circus impresario and Cristóbal Suárez plays the monarch. I’ve only seen the first two episodes. I have asked that they not teach me more. I want to surprise myself at the same time as the public”, says Rey. Actually, she already knows how the series is going to develop because she has advised the writers throughout the process. “Basically, it’s my life,” she admits. “There are moments in my life that I had not verbalized until now. I did not dare to count them out of modesty. I had them inside and they were doing me a lot of damage ”.

Already in the first chapter of Christ and King an open secret is confirmed: the story that Rey lived with Juan Carlos de Borbón at the end of the seventies, shortly before meeting Ángel Cristo. I’m not saying anything that others haven’t already said. In fact, I have always said less. But I had to say it, and I had to say it,” he says.

Question. Is this series finally giving you the recognition you deserve?

Reply. I never imagined that they would make a television series about me or about a part of my life. I feel it as recognition and as a way for people to get to know me better. There has always been an attempt to give an image of me that does not correspond to reality. I have been portrayed as a cold, distant, calculating woman… and I am the opposite of all that.

Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta, as Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey in ‘Cristo y Rey’.

Q. She suffered mistreatment from her husband, Ángel Cristo. Did she have a hard time talking about it?

R. For a long time, I did not dare to speak because it was another time and I did not want to hurt Angel. I had a hard time acknowledging it publicly. my friend cello [García Cortés] She was the first to tell it on television. I didn’t want to spoil Ángel’s image, but one day he spoke ill of me and I decided to admit what I had been through. I did it free of charge, at a conference on sexist violence where there were other women who had suffered mistreatment.

Q. But then he forgave Angel…

R. Yes, I forgave him. When the relationship ended, he needed me many times for health reasons and I was there. Ángel was ill many times: he was caught by the lions, he had an overdose, he underwent life-and-death surgery twice for intestinal perforations… many things happened to him and I was always there. I forgave him, but I can’t forget. When I met him, I thought my marriage was going to be bed of roses, but everything was very different. I had a very bad time and I endured as long as I could. I put up with it because I loved him, I put up with it because he had two kids, and I put up with it because I didn’t want to see him suffer. I loved Ángel, but he did not know how to love me.

Q. Have men in general not known how to love her?

R. Men have never known how to love me. I became very famous at a time when men still wanted to marry a pure, chaste, virgin woman. But those same men were attracted to the idea of ​​dating me. They wanted me for some things, but not to have a serious or formal relationship.

Q. The same thing happened to Rita Hayworth, who said that phrase: “All the men I know go to bed with Gilda, but they get up with me.”

R. The same happened to me. And it was hard for me. Men have not behaved well with me.

Q. Who has been the man of your life?

R. My husband, Angel Cristo. Regardless of everything that happened, I was very much in love with him and I have two children thanks to him. Now I have been alone for many years, almost 13, and I am in glory. I don’t miss being in a relationship.

On two occasions I suffered very serious harassment from two people, one from the world of cinema and the other from the world of television

Q. Have you ever experienced any type of sexual harassment at work?

R. I have never wanted to talk much about this topic because then people do not believe me. But if; on two occasions I suffered very serious harassment from two people, one from the world of cinema and the other from the world of television. I’m not going to say their names because I can’t prove it. Also, one of them is dead and the other is close.

Q. What happened?

R. They tried to get their hands on me and said very disgusting things to me. At that time it could not be denounced, it was unthinkable. There was a culture of silence. When I told the representative that I had then what was happening, he was surprised that I did not agree to those proposals. He even got mad at me for not accepting them. I can say with my mouth full that I never agreed to such a thing.

The actress Bárbara Rey, in a hotel in Madrid, on Wednesday during the interview with EL PAÍS. JOHN BARBOSA

Q. The first chapter of Christ and King it ends with a scene in which she is seen entering the Zarzuela palace. How did you meet King Emeritus?

R. I can’t tell you because that’s going to be seen in the series. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. But it is a lie that Adolfo Suárez introduced him to me. Many lies have been told on that subject.

Q. How would you define the relationship you had with him?

R. It was more than a friendship… it never went beyond being a close friendship.

Q. So there was no love…

R. I loved him very much and I was very well with him. And I think he was fine with me too, but ours was impossible.

Q. Do you define yourself as a monarchist or a republican?

R. The monarchy gave great stability to our country. I prefer the monarchy to the republic.

Q. And he says this after all he’s been through…

R. With everything I’ve lived through and with everything I know, I still prefer the monarchy.

Q. How do you see Queen Sofia?

R. I see her better than before, very rejuvenated. It holds up very well.

Q. In the seventies, the Treasury signed her to promote the income statement campaign. What do you think about the tax irregularities incurred by King Juan Carlos?

R. I have been asked hundreds of thousands of favors that have not been compensated even with a thank you. I campaigned for the Union of the Democratic Center in 1977 and 1979 and the Treasury campaign. I did a lot of things for people who did nothing for me. I don’t like to comment on the King, but obviously I think that what he did is not right. On the other hand, if they had to judge everyone for that matter, very few people would be free in Spain. There are many people who have made their fortune thanks to the reserved funds and they are not in Abu Dhabi. They continue to live in Spain and continue to earn.

Q. Many media have published that you also received money from the reserved funds…

R. I won a lawsuit against a media outlet for saying that and I have other ongoing lawsuits. It has not been possible to prove it because it is not true. Whoever claims that will have to prove it. When they show me that they have given me that money and that I have had an account in Luxembourg with I don’t know how many millions, then not only will I not sue, but I will ask them to give me the account number. I have come to think: “What if they were really going to give me money and someone kept it on the road?” The only public money I have received has been for my work on two public television stations.

Q. It has also been said that they gave her those television programs to silence her, to buy her silence.

R. It seems that I have never been worth anything. Nobody gave me anything. Everything I have I have achieved by working and because I am worth it.

Q. In 2021, Compromís asked that he appear in the Senate to clarify the payments he received from Valencian television. Would you have liked to appear?

R. I was very sorry not to be able to appear in the Senate because he had already bought me a divine, marvelous, sequined suit. I would have liked to explain everything. Then they decided not to take me and I was disappointed.

Q. She holds the title of “muse of the Transition”. Are you interested in politics?

R. I don’t follow her because I don’t like lies. I’ve listened to a lot of very important people’s phone conversations and I know how calico moves.

Q. No one better than you knows how power moves…

R. I have said calico. If you want to call it power…

Q. Have you received any uncomfortable calls from power for the series?

R. No, they dare not. They already know me. It’s better not to call me.