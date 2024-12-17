Barbara Rey He spoke openly about the relationship he had with the circus tamer, Angel Christwith whom she had her two children. The star told Santi Acosta the abuse he suffered and the fear he had of himrecounting a scene of terror that she experienced with him.

“He started taking drugs at the circusalthough I had taken cocaine before, but when we did One night BarbaraI had it more at hand because there were people who consumed“, he recalled. “I think it stimulated him to work,” he supposed.

One night, while at her family home, her then-husband told her that he was going to go to the pharmacy. “I I thought I was going to see another womanand so I found the excuse to separate myself from him, so I followed him,” the story told. “He stopped in a square, with some men,” he detailed.

“They gave him something and I left quickly, to return before him,” he explained. Once at home, when Ángel arrived and took off his jacket, she found something similar to some photography reels. “They were full of cocaine“, he stated.

The problem came when Ángel became violent because he was looking for exactly what she had found. “His eyes were going to pop out of his face, it was horrible. I thought he was going to kill me if I didn’t find him.“, she said, visibly affected. “I managed to find him,” she revealed.

“My heart came out of my mouth,” the actress said crying. “I knew that as it was, If he beat me he was going to kill me“, the woman began to cry, to the point where the presenter had to pause the interview to calm her down, giving her water and caressing her arm.

#Bárbara #Rey #devastated #remembering #horror #scene #exhusband #knew #kill