The famous photographs of Barbara Rey and the king Juan Carlos I kissing at the star’s house went around the world, after being published in a magazine in the Netherlands. Was Angel Christson of the actress, who sold them, claiming their authorship.

“When my son said that he had taken the photographs and made the recordings, my heart fell to the ground and my heart broke,” Bárbara admitted on Telecinco. “The only man my children have ever known was Frank Francés,” she said.

The woman was visibly affected by the situation she was experiencing: “It’s as if I had taken advantage of horrible and shameful situations, there is no right to what is being done“In addition, he decided to categorically deny his son.

“This obsessed“, he said of Ángel Cristo. “I, for fear of retaliation against my brother, who was the one who installed the equipment, I commented that the photographs were taken by my son,” said the interviewee. “I never thought he would use that,” she confessed.

Furthermore, he accused Christ of being narcissistic: “He believes his own lies, because he has a narcissism problem“. Bárbara assured that her intention is for those photos to never come to light. “It seems good to me that she is making money with it, but I don’t know who else it is going to sink because Bárbara Rey is over for him“, he stated.