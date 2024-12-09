After 12 months of silence, in which she claims “to have suffered a lot, falling into a very great depression,” Bárbara Rey has decided to sit in front of the cameras to record the special on Telecinco. Barbara Rey: My Truthwhich airs today, Monday, December 9 at 10:00 p.m..

During more than 20 hours of recording and more than 260 questions without any veto or red line posed by Santi Acosta, Bárbara Rey speaks “without censorship” about some of the most controversial episodes of her life, like everything related to his relationship with the king emeritus: when they met, where and what their meetings were like, the reasons that led to the breakup and why he decided to record their conversations, as the chain progresses.

“I wouldn’t call it blackmail, I would call it a loan. And I would do it again,” says Bárbara Rey about the money she received from King Juan Carlos I.

In the interview, Bárbara Rey speaks extensively about her relationship with Juan Carlos I, of which she states that “what he did with me before would be considered an honor; Now it would be called harassment.“.

The exvedette also reveals What were some of the moments he was in? with Queen Sofia and if she was aware of his meetings with the king emeritus.

On the other hand, Bárbara Rey also talks about her most intimate environment, revealing episodes of great crudeness experienced with her husband Ángel Cristo and responding to serious accusations that their son, Ángel Cristo Jr., has poured out on her in recent months.

Their statements will be evaluated and contextualized on the set by Alessandro Lecquio, Ángela Portero, Kike Calleja, Terelu Campos and Sandra Aladro, and by journalists who have known Bárbara Rey very closely such as Juan Luis Galiacho and José Manuel Parada.