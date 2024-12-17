Barbara Rey decided to respond to all the accusations that her son, Ángel Cristo, made about her throughout the year and, above all, as a result of her participation in Survivors: “I have seen what he said, the way he spoke and answered me, as if she had been the bad one in her life“.

The star, along with Santi Acosta, addressed a tough interview on Telecinco, where she addressed Ángel directly. “That cockiness doesn’t affect me“I’m not afraid of what he might say,” she justified.

“He plays with the trick that I will not be able to tell lies, as he says about me, but the truths that my daughter and I have lived“, said Bárbara, ensuring that both she and Sofia Christ They had experienced violent scenes with Ángel.

The woman explained that the man in question wanted to have a good relationship with her until 2023, but there was a trigger: “There are Wasaps, photographs, many things, money constantly, a car, another… When the money ran out I couldn’t keep up with the pace he wanted“.

In addition, he addressed him directly, looking at the camera, sending a decisive message. “With the same coldness that you speak of your mother, I speak of you. But cwith the certainty that what I’m saying is true“, said.

Minutes later, the interviewee He collapsed as he remembered the things his son had said. of her on television. “It hurts a lot that I call you a prostitute in front of millions of people,” she lamented through tears.