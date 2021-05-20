When Eurovision started, back in the mid-fifties, France was always a highlight. He won the third, the fifth, the seventh edition. Always with themes in French, he triumphed in ’69, also in ’77. And so on. He never again raised the famous crystal microphone. But this Saturday, May 22, may be compensated. Because, according to the bookmakers, the French country has all the plans to proclaim itself the winner of Eurovision 2021. Specifically, its representative, Barbara Pravi, the great bet of the night.

The Parisian Pravi, just turned 28, has become a true French icon, and occupies the front pages of the country’s media. Her real name is Barbara Piévic, although she decided to change it for a simpler and more sonorous one that would also honor her roots. On the father’s side, he has Bosnian descent, and on the mother’s side, Iranian. Prava It means authentic in Bosnian, and he put it as a tribute to his paternal grandfather.

More information

With that authenticity and few other elements – its final staging is still unknown, but it is expected to be minimalist; in rehearsals he has dressed from head to toe in a simple black suit signed by Dior— he will defend his song Voilà in Rotterdam (Netherlands), which in YoutubeBetween its different versions, it has already been heard more than seven million times. A theme that Spanish viewers will be very familiar with, because it has accompanied many moments of the documentary series about Rocío Carrasco, Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive, of Telecinco. His sweet voice in the chorus “Voilà, voilà, voilà qui je suis …”, Which accompanies his headline and each advertising cut, has become a recurring feature on television these days. Pravi was encouraged to sing on the set of the program a little piece of Like a wave, by Rocío Jurado, whose songs she says she likes a lot, like those of Mecano, Rosalía or María José Llergo. She also declares herself to be an admirer and even a friend of the Spanish representative, Blas Cantó, whom she affectionately praises every time she has the chance and whom she has highlighted in several interviews as “charming” and “very authentic.”

In addition, the theme of the Mediaset program fits perfectly with Pravi’s trajectory, since feminism has always been present in its themes. She has openly said that she suffered sexist violence, something that has made her even more committed to women’s rights. It has been three years in which, every March 8, she publishes a topic in which she talks about feminism, and even in 2019 gave a TED talk where she talks about the importance of finding herself.

Pravi’s may be a triumph at a festival that, personally, he had never been interested in. In her family home they did not have a television, nor does she now, as she told the program Heart from TVE, so I had never seen the broadcast. But at the end of 2020 he went to the selection process to choose a national representative, called France, c’est vous qui décidez, and in January he won. She recognizes that little by little she has been learning about it, which leads her to praise classics such as Amar Pelos Dois, the winner of Portugal and Salvador Sobral in 2017, her favorite of the contest. She has also been feeling more and more pride for being part of its history, although she believes that we will have to wait for the classifications to see if what the forecasts say is confirmed, which for her “does not mean anything”, she has told in the framework of the festival. What he has affirmed is that the fact that he is there is “a message of hope.” “I started writing for others because the people who worked with me told me: ‘No one will listen to your songs. You are shit. ‘ If I win, I will be very grateful. I will thank the public, the jury, my team, my friends and everyone who believed in me and helped me to be the woman and the artist that I am today ”, she told the magazine cultural Pop up In an interview.

What has given him several joys has been the miniature version of the program. He has written the last two Junior Eurovision songs Bim Bam Toi, which was fifth in 2019 and is a success on TokTok, and J’Imagine, that won the victory in 2020, last November. In just six years of her career – she has said that art was always present in her home, but that she never thought that music could be a profession – she has made a name for herself in France as a composer, above all, and also as a singer. And who knows if with such a short and brilliant career it will return, if the coronavirus and the Old Continent want it, to make France a winner.