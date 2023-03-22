Entertainment Tonight announced that Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse they would get married after five years of relationship, since “they can’t wait to start this new chapter together”.

The child’s model and exactor Disney they would be providing signs of their commitment on social networks. “They have been showing people her ring and they are very happy,” according to the American media outlet.

“They’re always so in love with each other, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.” He mentioned the entertainment program.

It is necessary to remember that Palvin and Sprouse met in 2017 at a party and, after the event, the actor sent a private message to the instagram of the model.

“She followed me, so I thought, I think I’ll give her something. So I said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to be in New York for a long time, but we can meet up if you want. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t send me any message in six months,” the actor told W Magazine.

Some time later, already in 2018, both remembered that having many tastes in common helped them overcome their shyness and start a romantic relationship.

Dylan Sprouse is remembered for participating in the Disney production “Zack and Cody, twins in action”, while Barbara Palvin became known after being part of various catwalks and acting in the film “Hercules”.

Until now, None of the youth celebrities have confirmed the news of the marriage.