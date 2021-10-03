As a guest in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Barbara Palombelli wanted to deny once and for all the rumors about a tense and difficult relationship with her colleague Rita Dalla Chiesa. Here is what Francesco Rutelli’s wife told Verissimo.

Barbara Plombelli was a guest of the last episode of very true, the talk show of Channel 5 conducted by Silvia Toffanin. The presenter indulged in a long confession about her private life and wanted to clarify what the relations with her colleague really are Rita Dalla Chiesa.

Barbara Palombelli and tears to Verissimo

Guest of the last episode of very true, the wife of Francesco Rutelli she wanted to officially deny the rumors that she is a rival and enemy of her colleague Rita Dalla Chiesa.

Barbara, during the interview with the hostess Silvia Toffanin, she was very excited and tears were not lacking especially when the host showed her a video with her adopted daughters Serena and Monica; the latter will soon go up to the altar:

“He is the best choice he could have made, Francesco and I are happy” he revealed Barbara talking about the future son-in-law.

From 1982 there Palombelli is married with Francesco Rutelli; the couple had a natural child, George, and then decided to adopt Serena, Monica and Francisco.

The diatribe with Rita Dalla Chiesa

“If by chance, while zapping, I come across the new“ Forum ”, I change the channel. And it is not for the presenter, on the contrary, hat to Barbara who is a great journalist. But that is an open wound for me ”.

These were the words, spoken by Rita Dalla Chiesa, to trigger the controversy and to suggest that there is no friendship between the two conductors; is Barbara that the ex-wife of Fabrizio Frizzi however they wanted to categorically deny this rumor and the same From the Church he also sent a video message to very true in which he explains the offending sentence:

“This is to show that we are not rivals as it was written. Then I can’t see Forum because it’s like seeing a great love that goes away with someone else ”.

There is therefore no disagreement between the two women but a relationship of mutual esteem and affection.