Mediaset’s decision in view of the next schedule. Here are the rumors about who could replace her.

Air of revolution in the television schedules in view of the autumn. Said of Fabio Fazio who will leave his Che tempo che fa after 20 years to land in Nove with a completely new program, also in Mediaset editorial decisions are in progress.

It was the journalist who ended up in the crosshairs Barbara Palombelli which according to the indiscretion launched by Dagospy she was torpedoed from the broadcast Italy tonight which is broadcast on Rete 4. The reason is the low ratings that the broadcast gets every day, never exceeding 4% share.

Barbara will be reconfirmed at the helm of Forums And The Forum Desktwo programs that make excellent ratings every day also because they are historic but what about the next edition of Italy tonightwill change host next autumn.

And the first rumors are starting to circulate about who could take the place of the Palombelli. We talk about Nicholas Porro, approached Rai to take the place of Fazio but in reality, always second Dagospy, would have signed the new contract with Mediaset. Porro so in addition to lead Fourth Republic could also land at Italy tonight in a broadcast that airs every day. Porro is a very popular journalist and he could be the right man to raise the ratings of the show.

There is also a walk Massimo Giletti who has not yet clarified his future after leaving La7 and the early closure of Non è l’arena. Rumors also insist on Ilary Blasi which could be replaced by the Isola dei Famosi.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi would not be very satisfied with how the new edition of the reality show and the specter of Alessia Marcuzzi begins to echo through the rooms of Mediaset. She could take Blasi’s place since Marcuzzi has already hosted reality shows in the past.