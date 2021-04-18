Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities have reported that they contracted the virus and shared their testimonies about this disease. In this way, Barbara Mori recently revealed that he also caught the coronavirus and he told what were the consequences that have remained after recovering.

The remembered Rubí specified that fortunately she did not need to use oxygen for her treatment and that she had enough patience to be able to overcome the disease.

“I got COVID-19, but it went well. Thank God I didn’t need oxygen. So what they say does not exist, I can tell you that it gave me”, He explained to the local press.

Likewise, Bárbara Mori mentioned that when she was infected, she felt very disoriented, although she assured that she had a lot of patience to be able to fight against the virus in order to recover. She added that she was isolated for about two weeks.

“I took care of myself, I pampered myself and I tried to get ahead. It took me two or three weeks. It gave me disorientation, a lot. I felt like my body was here, but my mind was elsewhere and I had to be very loving and patient with myself to wait until I got back to feeling good. Thank God I am very well ” said the artist, who decided to overcome the disease in private.

