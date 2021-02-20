You have highlighted that Eugenia Velasco, your character, manages to enter the psyche of criminals, a profile that is used in American series and here in Latin America is still new. How was working that aspect?

Entering the psyche was one of the things that I loved the most about this project. Doing it in ‘The Negotiator’ was very successful because the series has a beautiful level and when you see it, you will believe that world that was built. Eugenia is a brilliant woman, one of the best negotiators in Latin America. She learned this profession from her childhood, she lived it closely, developed this observation and at some point she needs, due to her human qualities, to do justice and she begins to fight and becomes this woman who manages to enter the psyche of criminals and connect from their humanity. That makes it have that depth and this three-dimensionality that makes the actors look for these types of characters.

Did the character push you to the limit?

Yes, yes, in many ways, not only physically, where it required intense training to carry weapons and choreographies of blows with other characters, also emotionally, because the relationship that Eugenia has with her father is super stormy and destroys her a lot , has not healed. There are many similarities with things that I have lived, so it does lead me to suddenly enter into emotions that I have really had. Even heal certain things out there. I feel like every character I’ve played has helped, in some way, heal a part of me, and that’s beautiful.

In addition, you have participated as a creator.

Yes, and that is a super-generous and loving gesture that they had with me, to let me enter the table of writers and power, from the table and creation, to get into Eugenia’s psyche, the plot, the humanity, to be able to lend my experiences, the things that I have lived for her to be more credible, real and human. It is definitely something that I will always thank you for.

I imagine it is a privilege, or is it more and more common for actors to get involved like this?

It is a privilege, that is, for me it is a privilege that I will always be grateful for. Be careful, there are not many actors who get involved in these processes, but I am an actress who started producing years ago. I started producing because I was out of work for two years, they weren’t looking for me. So, I started creating my own content, and for this reason of having been producing for so long, I like to get involved not only in the creation but also in the entire universe of the series.

Months ago you gave a very sad testimony of what you lived as a child and you pointed out that you did it because it seemed important to you to talk about your fears in this moment of confinement. What fears have you faced all this time?

The fears that I may suddenly have is not doing what we have to do, like I feel that the world is dying little by little and is dying because we have been very selfish and because there is a lack of empathy and compassion in the world. very strong and that is why we are destroying the planet. I feel like we all have a responsibility. Those of us who are well, those of us who are on our feet, healthy, have a responsibility to do something with this world and sometimes I fear that we are not doing what is needed, that we are not doing enough.

