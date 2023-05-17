The Uruguayan actress Bárbara Mori reveals in the podcast of Marimar Vega that he was unfaithful to his ex-partner, This is because one day she drank too much alcohol and that led her to such a situation, but it also helped her “not to drink anymore.”

“I stopped taking it was because I made a very serious mistake, which It was being unfaithful to my boyfriend with another person, And at that moment I was very angry with a partner that I had had because he told many lies ”.

After said fact, Barbara Mori she would begin to reinvent herself, she also says it, as well as fully living each moment: “I feel absolutely satisfied with the person and with the woman I am today, I am fulfilled with my partner and really living a dream”, she declares.

Mori, 47, who rose to fame as an actress after starring in Aztec Television like ‘Azul tequila’ and ‘Mirada de mujer’, she also confesses that now as an actress feel that you live a special moment.

“I am living beautiful things, but more towards personal life, I am absolutely fulfilled with my partner, I am really living a dream.”

Mori has many projects in mind, one of them taking his life to the screen, in fact he wrote a script during the pandemic: “it is inspired by what my brothers and I experienced in childhood, I am trying to see how I can raise the movie”, he mentions in the same podcast.

A brilliant artistic career

Bárbara Mori has remained current in the world of soap operas, as over the years she has participated in others such as ‘I’m dying for you’, ‘Rubí’, ‘Amor descarado’ and more. recently the series ‘The negotiator’.

In addition, Mori, ex-partner of actor Sergio Mayer, both parents of Sergio Mayer Morialso has an outstanding film career and has participated in several plays.

‘Thirty-something, single and fantastic’ and ‘My brother’s wife are some of the films in which Bárbara Mori has participated, who was 18 years old when in 1996 she began studying at the Center for Actor Training Studies (CEFAC) of TV Azteca, according to information in his biography.

