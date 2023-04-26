On the case of the crime of Barbara Capovani, Gianluca Paul Seung, a former patient of the psychiatrist of Torre del Lago, in the province of Lucca, in Tuscany, was stopped. According to those who knew him and the locals, he was a loose cannon ready to explode. Unfortunately, his anger was vented on the doctor who had tried to cure him.

Gianluca Paul Seung is a boy who lived in Lake Tower with his mother, originally from Naples, where he too was born. His younger brother, two years younger, works as an aircraft pilot. While the father has Chinese origins and moved to the United States for some time, where he works as a security officer.

Mom has always worked to keep the family going: she did house cleaning for people in need and other odd jobs. The eldest son started to have the first signs of a mental distress already in adolescence.

On April 18, three days before the attack, the boy showed a secret agent identification card in the Municipality and under the command of the municipal police. Here he left a complaint with conspiracy content, including satellites that shoot lasers and kidnap or mistreat minors.

The police officers listened to him, it was clear that he was rambling. And then they sent him away. To other people, however, he had told that he was constantly contact with alienswith whom he spoke constantly.

Barbara Capovani knew Gianluca Paul Seung: he was her patient

Gianluca Paul Seung allegedly attacked his former psychiatrist on April 21, when the agents released the handcuffs on his wrists. Many locals feared that sooner or later he would do something: for them it was a time bomb.

The boy was very eccentric, but lately he had become aggressive and even dangerous. The boy’s aunt apologizes to the psychiatrist’s family, saying that by now she was delusional and even her mother could no longer handle it.