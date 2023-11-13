Italian water polo is mourning the sudden death of Barbara Bufardeci: the woman passed away at the age of 57

Italian water polo is mourning the sudden passing of Barbara Bufardeci. The Setterosa team manager passed away at the age of 57.

Barbara Bufardeci fought against a bad illness, which left her no escape. She passed away last weekend. The news quickly spread on social media, leaving a big void in the hearts of all those who follow water polo.

Despite her condition, the team manager has never distanced herself from the Italian national team and her sporting commitments. The sad announcement arrived on Sunday morning, through a social post by Ortigia Rowing Clubof which the 57-year-old was vice-president.

The announcement of the passing of Barbara Bufardeci

A Sunday of indescribable pain for the entire Ortigia family and for Italian water polo. This morning, unfortunately, Barbara Bufardeci, vice-president of Ortigia and team manager of the Italian women’s water polo national team, passed away. Barbara was a formidable, strong, tireless woman, a point of reference for those who grew up in Ortigia and for those who were lucky enough to know and meet her. She is the mother of a former athlete and she is the adoptive mother of many athletes who grew up under her gaze and her kind smile.

Numerous farewell posts that are going crazy on social networks in these hours, published by his athletes and his colleagues from the world of sport. Photos that portray her, accompanied by beautiful memories of a woman who left them a great teachingwhich they will forever keep in their hearts.

The Italian Swimming Federation also wanted to send its condolences following the news of the passing of an important figure in water polo. Barbara’s funeral will be celebrated today at the church of San Salvatore in Syracuse.