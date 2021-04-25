Bárbara Gómez (A Coruña, 29 years old) discovered her love for animals very young. So much so that, for years, she lived convinced that she would be a veterinarian. Finally, his vocation of service was stronger. In the middle of his studies to be a therapist, however, he found, without looking too much, the way to combine both passions. The first time this professional heard about the important benefits that animal therapies offer people, something stirred inside her.

Before she knew it, she became a true expert on the subject, and today, this woman from A Coruña, at just 29 years old, dedicates herself exclusively to giving assisted therapy with dogs and horses to children with difficulties in their daily lives between the ages of three and 12 years. In them, he conveys his love for animals while they act as unexpected four-legged helpers, transmitting his joy, calmness and affection to his little patients. In what happens a pandemic that has isolated many of these children and, therefore, has increased the interest of families for these therapies, one and the other learn together while playing.

Question. How did you discover the benefits animals had on children?

Answer. Since I was very little my passion for animals began. When I finished my Master’s Degree in Equestrian Therapies and Horse Assisted Interventions at the Pablo de Olavide University in Seville, I took a boxer dog named Dana, with whom we have been part of the Perros y Letras READ Spain team. I took her to schools where we did activities. Later, we opened our center, where we do assisted therapy with children who usually come from their therapists. Here we help them improve their quality of life through the benefits of animals. These types of therapies are proven to work.

P. What is animal assisted therapy?

R. What we seek is to promote the development of children. That they can carry out all the activities they do throughout their day such as going to the bathroom, eating, playing, and we do this through assisted therapies with dogs and horses. For example, it is not easy to get one of these guys to want to eat at home simply by talking about the benefits this has for their health. If we add the motivating factor of the dog and show him what his mouth is like and how he eats his food, this turns the meal time into a fun game. We evaluate each child and, based on this, we create a personalized program of interventions in which the animal is part of the team.

P. With which animals can this type of therapy be done?

R. We do it mainly with horses and dogs. These animals have multiple benefits. For example, horses help a lot with self-esteem because if a child is riding he sees that others are down and that gives him the feeling of having power. Dogs, on the other hand, are very empathetic beings and show their emotions all the time, which helps children detect their own moods to better manage them. Animals such as goats, dolphins or donkeys are also used, but I have never done it.

P. What benefits are there for children?

R. From the first time a child comes to work with animals, the benefits that these games have on their development can be seen with the naked eye. It helps them to improve their concentration, to control their emotions, to overcome the difficulties they may have playing with other children. All while learning to have a routine with the animal. In therapy, they are in control, it is a moment of tranquility away from the stress of everyday life.

P. Who can do this therapy?

R. I am focused on children because my specialty is playing with animals. Normally, I receive children between the ages of three and 12 or 13.

P. Is there a good relationship between children and animals?

R. It is very rare that they do not get along. It is true that we all have our favorite animal, but the fact that it is an animal already motivates them. Children have a very strong bond with animals.

P.Why is this therapy used with children with cognitive impairments?

R. It brings them a lot of benefits in all areas. Not only children with cognitive disorders, children who have problems in the development of their social skills, for example, also find it very beneficial. As the weeks go by, they participate more, their attention improves, their concentration improves. Even that quiet time with the animals helps them sleep better.

P. Can these practices be combined with more conventional therapies?

R. Yes. In fact, I usually get children referred by other professionals who believe that this type of therapy can be useful for their patients. For example, many children with autism refer me. Once the child begins to come regularly, one of my tasks is to detect difficulties that do not always surface in more everyday contexts. From there, we draw up new strategies. Parents always tell me that at first they thought they were simply bringing their children for a horse ride. That idea disappears as soon as they see that their children begin to pay more attention to their surroundings thanks to the therapy.

Q.Has the use of these therapies increased in the last year?

R. Yes, especially because of the pandemic. However, in Spain we are still behind in this type of therapy. The United States is years ahead of us.

