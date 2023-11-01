Adriana Campos Salazar is a talented Peruvian actress who, at her young age, has been successfully developing in the artistic world. Although she started from a very young age, she achieved fame by playing Michelle Flores in the Peruvian América Televisión series ‘Back to the Barrio’. Now the young artist has returned to television screens along with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Luciana Blomberg, Nico Ponce, among others, in the Latina family soap opera ‘Dad in trouble’ and brings to life the character of Bárbara Castro. But did you know that Adriana Campos Salazar has foreign ancestry?

In this note you know how old the actress Adriana Campos Salazar is and what foreign nationality she has.

How old is Adriana Campos Salazar?

Adriana Campos Salazar has been involved in the world of acting since she was very little. At the young age of 6, she made brief appearances in musical adaptations such as ‘Peter’ and ‘Annie’. She achieved her leading role in the Peruvian television series ‘Back to the Neighborhood’.

In a recent interview for Latina, the young actress revealed that she is currently 17 years old and is still in her last year of high school. “I study (at school) and work. It is not easy, but it is totally worth it if you like what you do (…). Now that I am 17 years old I have learned to manage my social networks better.”

What is the foreign ancestry of actress Adriana Campos Salazar?

Adriana Campos Salazar is the daughter of the Peruvian musician and music producer Diego Campos Salazar Magne. Although she has Peruvian nationality, since she was born in Lima, the young actress has Spanish ancestry, because her mother is originally from that European country.

This information was corroborated by the popular Barbara from ‘Dad in Trouble’ in an interview with the YouTube channel ‘Spoilerman’. “Is it true that your mother is from Spain?” asked the YouTuber. “Yes (she is from that country). Every time I have gone there (Spain) she was still a child,” replied Adriana Campos Salazar.

