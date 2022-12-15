Barbara Quee (39) can’t believe her luck. Born in Colombia, who was adopted by a Dutch couple in 1984, she has found her biological mother. The mismatch is therefore due to the television program Traceless definitively proven.

Barbara Quee is the whistleblower who, together with her friend and partner Fiona Teggatz and journalist Kees van der Spek, brought to light a number of mismatches in October of this year. Traceless. The KRO-NCRV program traces lost relatives and ensures reunification. The RTL5 program Scammers dealt with van Van der Spek exposes the Colombian fixer Edwin Vela as a fraudster. Vela, who years before Traceless but also worked for the Wereldkinderen foundation, linked adoptees to the wrong biological parents.

‘Criminal purposes’

Barbara Quee is a victim of Vela. She participates in 2005 Traceless. The broadcast states that her biological mother has been found. However, Quee is told that her mother has gotten into trouble. "During that broadcast I was told that she could not come into the public eye because she would be in hiding from the police. That would have to do with her identity, which would be used for criminal purposes. A story that left me with a lot of questions. Why could Traceless find her and the police can't? Traceless would go after two brothers, but I never heard from them again."

She lets it rest, but in 2008 she meets another adopted boy (Diego), also a victim of Edwin Vela. ,,I started a new search, via Vela to whom we had to transfer money every time. It felt like a second chance. I asked Traceless for support, but that ultimately did nothing.”



Quote

My mother always thought I died shortly after birth. So it’s all very intense for her Barbara Quee

With her friend Fiona Teggatz, Barbara Quee starts her own research agency, the Buscas Tu Familia En Colombia foundation. They bring to light another mismatch, that of Kristian van der Mark. Van der Mark was also once coupled by Vela to a mother and a half-brother who turns out not to be a brother twenty years later. His mother disappeared during the Tracelessrecordings. After Van der Spek the mismatch in October in his broadcast Scammers dealt with shows, KRO-NCRV is investigating ‘sixteen cases from the program Traceless involving a Colombian fixer (Vela)’. The broadcaster confirms two ‘mismatches’ of Dutch people who are not linked to the correct biological parents in Colombia.

Real mother

Barbara Quee is still looking for her real biological mother. Around the broadcast of Van der Spek in October offers Traceless her the opportunity to donate DNA for the database My Ancestry. On November 10, she receives a gratifying message. “My DNA material matched that of a brother in Colombia. A complete surprise. I was so happy. A day later we were already emailing.”

Her brother appears to have an adoption file with their mother’s identity documents. “My brother had never gone looking for himself, but with those papers Fiona and I quickly tracked her down,” says Barbara. Last weekend she received the happy news: a DNA test offered 100% certainty. “We have been video calling. I definitely plan to visit my brother and mother in Colombia. I have heard parts of her story. She always thought I died shortly after birth. So it’s all very intense for her.”

It still irritates Barbara Quee that Derk Bolt, the presenter of Tracelessit on the talk show Khalid & Sophia recorded for Edwin Vela. "He doubted that Vela had cheated someone, but that is now clear."