The photo leaves little doubt: we will soon see her again on television as a guest in a Rai program.

It will be a different month of September for many Italians accustomed to the afternoon company of Barbara D’Urso. As is known, the presenter will no longer be at the helm of Afternoon 5, in her place Myrta Merlin.

The contract with Mediaset it will expire next December and will not be renewed, so the Neapolitan will find itself practically out of work starting from January 2024. But obviously it won’t be like this because there will be no shortage of requests for sure.

Certainly Barbara will be examining various proposals arriving from other competing televisions. While waiting for news, however, we could most likely see D’Urso on Rai in September, guest of a program.

Already a few weeks ago there was talk of an interest from Francesca Fagnani and her program Beasts which will start again in September and could welcome D’Urso.

A photo taken by D’Urso together with Francesca Fagnani it did not go unnoticed and many have speculated that the former presenter of Afternoon 5 will be a guest at Beasts.

Farewell to Afternoon 5 without even the right to say hello to his fans has sparked some controversy. Even several famous people have commented on this decision by Mediset.

“We have had her in every home and everywhere, for so long that this disappearance without allowing a ‘Goodbye’ to those who have faithfully followed her for a lifetime is inhumane and very inconsistent with the success of her show which Mediaset praised so much” – he said Naike Rivelli.

“So it is true that in life none of us is indispensable. A great character told me ‘the cemetery is full of indispensable people’. This is to say that we are all useful and important, but not indispensable. Having said that, however, there is a way and a way to make a person leave the scene” – the comment instead of Patricia Rossetti.