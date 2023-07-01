Mediaset announces that Barbara D’Urso will no longer host Afternoon Five

Barbara D’Urso will no longer lead Afternoon Five: the news, which is sensational and official, was communicated directly by Mediaset through a note.

“Canale 5 and Barbara D’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer lead Afternoon 5 – reads the press release – Mediaset would like to thank Barbara for the professionalism she has shown and for the great work she has done at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme. The artist’s contract runs until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects”.

The presenter, barring further surprises, will therefore remain at Mediaset until at least December 2023, as per the contract, even if she will no longer be at the helm of the afternoon container she has conducted for several years.

In recent months, sensational rumors had chased each other that Barbara D’Urso was one step away from saying goodbye to Mediaset. Goodbye which, at this point, cannot be completely excluded starting from 2024.

The rumors had been launched by TvBlog according to which “Barbara D’Urso’s real future destination seems to be far from the old and dear generalist television”.