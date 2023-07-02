Barbara D’Urso will no longer be the host of Afternoon 5. On Saturday 1 July Mediaset made public the statement according to which Carmelita will no longer be at the helm of the program which has been entering Italian homes for years now. Following the circulation of the news, many are wondering who will replace Barbarella in the management of Afternoon 5.

It had been rumored for some time that Barbara D’Urso would no longer be at the helm of Afternoon 5 in the next season. However, the reports were denied by the directly concerned who, during the last episode of the program season, made an appointment for viewers next September. On Saturday 1 July, however, Mediaset released a statement that left everyone speechless.

This is what the company said:

Canale 5 and Barbara D’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer lead Afternoon 5. Mediaset would like to thank Barbara for the professionalism shown and for the great work she carried out at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme. The artist’s contract runs until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara D’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects.

Needless to say, the news surprised the many fans of the presenter and viewers of Afternoon 5. At the moment the person concerned has remained silent and she has decided not to comment on the news that is circulating in these hours on her behalf. We also don’t know what the new ones will be professional projects that will involve Carmelita in the future.

Some time ago there were rumors of a possible passage to Rai, while some claimed that Barbara D’Urso would have been the competitor of the new edition of Dancing with the Stars. Others, however, have revealed that the conductor she would have been ready to leave Mediaset to start her new work adventure on Netflix. This, however, turned out to be rumors that have never been confirmed. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out what the professional future by Barbara D’Urso.