What does Alberto Matano, presenter of La vita live, think of his “rival” Barbara d’urso? The two clashed all winter and spring with their afternoon program (Barbara with Afternoon 5), but there is no rivalry or hatred between them. Here’s what the journalist of the National Carmelite thinks …

What relationships are they in? Alberto Matano is Barbara d’urso? The two conductors were “armed against each other”, televised speaking. Matano to the conduct of Life live, the d’Urso at the helm of Afternoon 5. The Rai 1 journalist, former face of the news, if two years ago he had made use of the collaboration of Lorella Cuccarini to face the blows with the share of the national Carmelita, the season that has just ended is “fanned” by only. And always with excellent results, it must be said.

What does Alberto think of Barbara?

But what does Alberto think of Barbara? This was revealed by the same conductor in an interview with the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini. And his words were downright flattering, even though the two are like day and night.

“I have great estimate for her and her work. But I have a different footprint and matrix. Barbara has one unique, brilliant style, but undoubtedly very distant from mine. Going on the air at the same time, I never have the opportunity to follow her, but I recognize her a very interactive relationship with the public. Unique on TV “.

Over the years, Matano has never hidden the esteem he has towards his television rival and his certificates of esteem have also arrived in the past:

“I respect Barbara D’Urso who has a long career and undisputed professionalism behind her. He has a way of telling and informing that is quite unique on the television scene, he brought a style that I had seen in Spain but not in Italy. The public can choose in some way in the diversity of the offer “.

Matano proud of Live Life

Live life has represented and is representing for Matano a real “pop turning point” that has led him to be known by the general public. And he says he is very proud of what he is doing and it is the turn his career has taken:

“I am proud of La Vita in Diretta. How could recognition after such an all-encompassing work flatter me? Today, when I walk around the street, recognize meor even just from the voice. People show me affection and gratitude and this can only please me. For the rest, the ephemeral has never fascinated me. I lead the same life as before and remain firmly anchored to reality “.

