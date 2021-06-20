Even now that her programs are over, Barbara D’Urso’s shots on Instagram are always targeted by social media haters who can’t wait to attack her: the last chance was a photo in which the presenter appears in a pose defined as “vulgar”.

Barbara D’Urso she is certainly one of the most followed Italian presenters on Instagram, where it boasts about 3 million followers. Despite being supported by many fans who appreciate and love her, the D’Urso he has to fight daily against haters who, by the dozen, comment on her photos, always pointing out some errors or defects.

There conductor he never responded to the harsh criticism he received, but continues to post what he likes most, showing his life on Instagram and always keeping the smile that distinguishes it.

In the last post, in particular, Barbara D’Urso showed one of the outfit that she has chosen during this summer: a long and wide patterned dress and a pair of comfortable espadrilles, which always come in handy when the heat arrives. The followers, however, have it hard criticized her poses.

Barbara D’Urso: attacked by the haters

There conductor, in fact, she posed while she was sitting on the ground and, perhaps to better show off both the dress and the shoes, she chose to spread apart the legs, while looking away from the camera.

It is not the first time that the haters note the inelegant poses of the D’Urso but, this time, they let themselves go more than usual, emphasizing the vulgarity of the presenter: “Well, as was to be expected, always vulgar and coarse ”,“ Is this the elegance, composure and femininity of a 63-year-old woman? ”.

Those just reported are just two of the many comments from which the post of the D’Urso and who all retort on the same point: the vulgar and inelegant poses that the presenter takes every time she has to take a shot. Not only that, some have also speculated that this is a strategy of the D’Urso for attract attention: