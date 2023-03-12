These are the words of the presenter: “We didn’t understand what was happening”

Over the last few hours some rumors about Barbara D’Urso are making the rounds on the web. This weekend the presenter of Afternoon 5 she is busy with the theater show Double cab, which yesterday stopped in Tuscany, precisely in Montecatini Terme. During the show an unexpected event attracted everyone’s attention. Let’s find out together what happened.

Barbara D’Urso thanked all those who attended the theater show on her Instagram page Double cab, which yesterday was staged in Montecatini Terme. During the play, however, there was a moment that left everyone speechless. While the presenter of Afternoon 5 he was acting alongside Franco Oppini, the fire sirens and emergency lights went on in the theatre. Fortunately, however, it was a false alarm and the audience in the hall remained seated.

At the end of the show Carmelita wanted to tell the anecdote to his fans via his Instagram page. These were his words about it:

A shocking moment on stage tonight. So, it’s two in the morning and I just got back to my hotel in a shattered state. But I have to tell you what happened tonight on stage at the Teatro Verdi. The comedy begins, everything is perfect, applause, I enter, at a certain point while we are acting and there are three of us on stage and Franco Oppini was there too, all of a sudden in the audience, a theater full of a thousand wonderful people, the alarm goes off fireproof I believe.

And, continuing, the presenter of Afternoon 5 he added:

Then begins to hear a siren that did not stop, all the emergency lights went on and we were continuing to act. I have to say that the other actors and I had the wit… I was like ‘What’s going on now? Do we all catch fire? Do I have to escape from here?

In the end, Barbara D’Urso He concluded his story with these words: