From Chanel espadrilles to Gucci wedge sandals. Barbara D’Urso’s summer in Milan is full of colors, luxury and the usual controversies. To close his shoe collection on Instagram two pairs of shoes with heels: one orange, the other pink …

Barbara D’Urso has not lost the desire to amaze. And without the lights of Afternoon 5 bet on, the lady of the afternoons of Channel 5 he decided to do it by coloring his Milanese summer. Waiting to leave for his kingdom of Capalbio, perhaps in sweet company, Carmelita he enjoys photographic poses with his inevitable smile and with luxury and fantasy shoes on his feet.

And so after the espadrilles by Chanel for over 600 euros, which obviously did not spare her from the usual criticisms, Barbara D’Urso falls back on it and shows up with wedge sandals of Gucci. As if to say: summer is at the feet of Barbara D’Urso. And probably not only …

Barbara D’Urso amazes with her shoes

Luxury footwear, refined, with particular colors chosen, as she always says, with the heart. And it was like that this time too. Looking forward to leaving for his holidays and understanding his future a Mediaset the queen of the afternoon Channel 5 he enjoys being photographed wearing a thousand colors. But what does not go unnoticed among her fans and of course among her ‘haters’, are the shoes that Barbara D’Urso wears …

Choices and combinations that seem to please his audience who adores how Barbara D’Urso he dresses during his live shows but especially in his free time, when the spotlights go out. An eternally young lady who never manages to disfigure, to always be elegant, refined, almost never exaggerated. His physique, then, does the rest …