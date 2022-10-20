After the flop of La Pupa and Il Secchione, Barbara D’urso will return in prime time with a new program

Without a shadow of a doubt Barbara D’Urso is one of the most loved and respected television characters on the small screen. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the presenter could lead a whole new program. Let’s find out all the details together.

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the well-known conductor has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors according to which he will be at the helm of conducting a new one program.

To spread that news it was Maurizio Costanzo answering a reader who in the magazine directed by Riccardo Signoretti asked for more space for the Neapolitan presenter. These were his words:

Sooner or later Barbara d’Urso will return in prime time. You have already conducted La Pupa and the Nerdy well. I think the return of her Live is unlikely and I understand that many viewers are disappointed.

After i few plays from The Pupa And The Nerd on Italia Uno, now the presenter is left alone with Afternoon 5. Mediaset currently has none intention to re-propose new episodes of Live is not La D’Urso. Despite this she does not want to do without the presenter which she has always remained loyal to the Italian company.

Barbara D’urso will return to the theater

During the first months of the year 2023, La D’Urso will make its return to theater. In any case, his presence on the stage will not involve theabandonment to Mediaset programs. She herself stated that she will be ready to disprove any fake news that will circulate on his account. The presenter stressed to her fans that she will continue to lead her programs on Mediaset networks where she has been working for over 20 years.