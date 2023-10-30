These are the words of the presenter: “Deeply proud of him”

Barbara D’Urso he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours the name of the former presenter of Afternoon 5 has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers for a story that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Barbara D’Urso together with her ex-husband for the love of her son Emmanuel. Last evening, in fact, the presenter participated in the presentation of the film Shukran, produced by his son Emanuele. The former presenter of Afternoon 5 she appeared together with her ex-partner, as well as Emanuele’s father.

On the occasion of this event Barbara D’Urso released the following words:

You know… I never talk about my children… Children who have undertaken two different paths, both difficult. They did it strictly on their own but this time I can’t help but share with you the pride and emotion I felt during the special screening of Shukran.

And, continuing with his speech, Barbara D’Urso he then added:

It is a “tough” film, in front of which it is impossible to remain indifferent. Yesterday I was in the room for the preview and obviously Mauro was also with us, to emotionally support our son’s work, of which we are deeply proud.

In the post shared on her Instagram page Barbara D’Urso received many reactions. There were many who sent the presenter messages of congratulations for the work done by her son. The presenter has always tried to keep her family’s private life confidential, stating that: