In the last period there has often been talk of a possible return of Barbara d’Urso in prime time, perhaps at the helm of a historical reality show for Canale 5, La Talpa. Although this hypothesis seems to have waned, the former castaway of the Island of the Famous, Sarah Altobelli, has made an appeal for the presenter.

Barbara d’urso will come back in early evening on Channel 5? The presenter, who this year is only engaged with Afternoon 5, seemed to be able to return to the helm of a leading reality show chosen by Mediaset, The mole. This hypothesis seems to have definitively faded, given that, after the Big Brother Vip, Ilary Blasi will return with the Island of the Famous.

In spite of everything, however, there is a person who did not want to let his certificate of esteem towards Barbara d’urso. We are talking about Sarah Altobello, the model originally from Bari, who was often a guest last year in the living room of Afternoon 5, protagonist of theIsland of the Famous in 2019.

Sarah Altobello confessed that she would be ready to participate in the Mole, but only on one condition!

Sarah Altobello: appeal to Barbara d’Urso

In a recent interview with the weekly Vero, Sarah Altobello confirmed the great affection that binds her to Barbara d’urso. For this reason, commenting on the rumors that the presenter at the helm of “The mole”, he has declared:

“I would love it if she was there lead La Talpa, one of the most compelling reality shows ever! I would participate immediately! “.

This year, also thanks to the restyling of Afternoon 5, who focused more on information and current affairs, for Sarah Altobello there was no space in the program of Barbara d’urso. The model confessed to feeling a little lack of the “lightness” that I am the presenter from Campania knows how to bring on Channel 5. “Especially in this period it would do us good!”, He stressed Sarah Altobello, praising the management style of Barbara d’Urso.

At the same time, however, he did not rule out one of his own return among the guests of the Cologno Monzese studio:

“In life never say never … Because everything can begin and end and vice versa!”.

In short, even if the hypothesis of Barbara d’urso at the Mole, the aficionados of Afternoon 5 do not lose hope of one day being able to return to the host’s living room!