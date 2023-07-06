From next year, the presenter will no longer be under contract with Mediaset and for this reason the first alternative proposals are starting to arrive.

As known by now Barbara D’Urso will not be at the helm of Afternoon 5 next season after many years of management. A decision made by Pier Silvio Berlusconi who preferred to give a signal of discontinuity with the past by entrusting the transmission to Myrta Merlin to give it a more current and journalistic cut.

Source: web

The farewell between Mediaset And Barbara unfortunately it did not materialize in the best way. After a few days of silence the D’Urso said his version in an interview with Republic explaining that it was a decision taken exclusively by Mediaset not in competition with her who did not even have the opportunity to greet her audience as done for example by Fabio Fazio and Bianca Berlinguer.

Yesterday at the presentation of the new Mediaset schedules, the managing director Pier Silvio Berlusconi speaking on D’Urso explained what happened: “Barbara was asking for a two-year renewal with a guarantee of prime time. For economic reasons, we no longer give this type of guarantee. We also wanted to change the editorial line of the program with a more journalistic and topical slant. I believe that a discontinuity sign was necessary and will do the program good ”.

So at the moment it is very probable that the contract expiring next December will not be renewed for him. At this point one wonders what will happen to the presenter.

Meanwhile, a first proposal for a famous program has arrived. It’s about Beasts, the broadcast conducted by Francesca Fagnani broadcast on Rai which interviews famous people. Under a social post from D’Urso, a fan commented: “So Barbara D’Urso on the first episode of Beasts?” – also tagging Fagnani who replied: “She has always been welcome, not since yesterday”.

In short, it is not certain that Barbara does not decide to participate in Beasts by spilling the beans on her years at Mediaset.