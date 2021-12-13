Barbara d’Urso commented with great despair on one of the most dramatic news of the last few hours, the one that occurred in Ravanusa, in Sicily, where an explosion led to the collapse of several buildings. “I am shocked,” wrote the presenter, who had a particular thought for those who tried to save the lives of those who remained under the rubble.

Italy tightens around Ravanusa. In the last hours the tragic news of theexplosion which led to the collapse of a building, creating a real crater in the center of the town of Sicily. Rescuers intervened from the first hours after drama, trying to save those who remained under the rubble.

The images of what happened also particularly struck Barbara d’urso, the host of Afternoon 5 which in all probability in today’s episode will try to shed light on what happened. D’Urso, with a message on her Twitter profile, wanted to express all of her ache for the victims and thanked those who contributed to saving lives.

Barbara d’Urso: condolences for Ravanusa

The one of Ravanusa it is a story that has touched all Italians. The stories of those who unfortunately did not make it have created great suffering and pain. Faced with the tragedy, Barbara d’urso she could not remain silent and made her voice heard in this delicate moment, speaking in the first person:

“I am shocked from the Ravanusa tragedy… Thanks to all the rescuers who, despite the danger, have been doing their utmost to try and save as many people as possible since last night ”.

The thought of Barbara d’urso, inevitably, it also went to those who unfortunately didn’t make it and couldn’t save themselves: “One prayer also for the victims “, wrote the presenter, concluding the post with the emoticon of hands clasped as a sign of prayer.

The first part of Afternoon 5, the one usually dedicated to news and information, today will surely give the latest updates on what is happening in Ravanusa, where an entire country is in shock afterwards the explosion.