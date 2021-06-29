One more photo with a pair of shoes. The umpteenth that has once again unleashed all its followers. A sneakers, comfortable to go dancing in his beloved Milanese ballroom after wearing first a pair of espadrilles, then a pair of sandals and two colorful pairs of heels. The accusation? Barbara D’Urso will become like Giorgio Mastrota and will do the teleshopping…

What’s happening to Barbara D’Urso? Why are her Instagram posts full of shoes? Some of his followers have already ruled that the future of the presenter of Afternoon 5 will still be at Mediaset but no longer in prime time or at the helm of some of his programs but instead of Giorgio Mastrota, face of the Biscione networks for years of the most important television sales.

In short, between mattresses and pots Barbara D’urso would ‘sell’ the shoes. A bit of irony on the part of his many followers on Instagram who for once played with sympathy and not with the annoying offenses against his work, his programs. But the question arises: why Carmelita is filling his social networks with shoes and more shoes?

From Chanel espadrilles to a pair of Nikes for dancing

Read also: Barbara D’Urso, shock revelation: that’s who she sleeps with

In short, for some time now the photos of Barbara D’Urso are increasingly concerned with footwear that the afternoon queen’s Channel 5 he would wear during his more or less official outings. Sporty, elegant, certainly fashion and very expensive shoes. Highly sought-after shoes that do not disfigure absolutely with his posture, his long and thin leg.

Among the general irony of some of her followers or haters who wonder if she will be paid to advertise, there is never a shortage of comments from many women ‘in love’ with her, Barbara D’Urso as a woman and an icon of elegance and beauty. A beauty that often makes other women envious …