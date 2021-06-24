Barbara D’Urso, the stalker: “He was under the house. He told me I’ll cut your head”

Barbara D’Urso is experiencing a real nightmare due to a stalker who has been stalking her for years. It all started as a joke, the 36-year-old from Catania had participated as a competitor in one of his shows in 2017. From there the obsession with showgirl. On social media, he began to pass himself off as his secret adopted son. “Despite the warnings and the trial, his threats have risen in level – said the presenter at the hearing. She wrote to me – we read in the Corriere della Sera -” I’ll cut your head “, they told me they saw him under my house and I had to hire a bodyguard The 36-year-old, animator of tourist villages, also contacted some newspapers to be interviewed, crediting himself as the “secret” son of the host.

As summarized by the prosecutor, – continues the Corriere – the insistence of the stalker created in the presenter “a persistent and serious state of anxiety and fear for the personal and professional sphere and for her own safety”. The man is already under investigation for harassment of the showgirl Nina Moric. Today he would be in Germany, as can be deduced from some of his posts. He is not subjected to restrictive measures and the judge asked for a psychiatric report for him.

