These are the words of the presenter: “I’m swollen like a balloon”: what happened

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of Afternoon 5 has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip pages for a social outlet that has not gone unnoticed. On the Instagram page of him, in fact, the protagonist of the theatrical comedy Double cab she revealed to her followers that she had suffered an injury.

Barbara D’Urso victim of a small injury. The presenter of Afternoon 5 he revealed everything a little while ago on his social page, arousing the concern of his many followers. According to her words, it seems that the actress became the protagonist of an accident that caused her a small injury to the ankle.

These were his words about it:

Do we want to say that my right ankle is very swollen? It looks like a soccer ball.

The presenter explained what happened during a story on Instagram where she appeared together with her teacher of dance.

Despite the concern of her followers for what happened, Barbara D’Urso revealed that she was fine. The presenter of Afternoon 5therefore, he wanted calm down her followers emphasizing that nothing and no one can stop her.

These were his words about it:

Never give up, even with a super swollen ankle.

These are the words ofactress theatrical Double cab while her dance teacher addressed these words to her:

Keep staying on track.

Barbara D’urso, therefore, has no intention of stopping and today she will enter your homes again with a new episode of Afternoon 5.

All those who follow her know that Barbara D’Urso always tries to find the silver lining of things with his motivational phrases that every time not gone unnoticed. A few days ago, in fact, the presenter wrote these words on her Instagram page: