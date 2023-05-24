Over the past few hours, Barbara D’Urso she let herself go to a harsh outburst on social media. The reason? While walking in a Milanese park, the presenter of Afternoon Five made a shocking discovery. In light of this, you have made yourself the protagonist of very heavy accusations against those responsible for the incident. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Recently, the woman has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, it was the tale which she herself posted on social media.

In detail, the presenter of Afternoon Five was taking a quiet walk in a park of Milan of Corso Sempione when suddenly he made a sensational discovery. In the park there were waste everywhere:

Unfortunately, there are also some morons and peasants around who have left their pack of cigarettes here. Let’s go throw it away, you morons and peasants. Not only is smoking bad, but they smear as well. Mamma mia how they make me nervous, but really a lot.

In light of this, the woman wanted to report this gesture of great incivility. Therefore, with these words finished his speech:

There’s a trash can full there, but let’s do it. Come on, we have to do a lot of things today.

The famous presenter wanted to give a good example to other people and immediately proceeded to clean the Milanese park of all waste and cigarette packets scattered everywhere. All of this has been documented on his Instagram profile through a series of photo which show Barbara getting to work cleaning up the park.