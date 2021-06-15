Barbara D’Urso sets Mediaset on fire. He does it with his contagious smile, his newfound happiness and with a super sensual photo taken in the corridors of Cologno Monzese in one of his very recent visits to plan his television future. Now Carmelita can leave for her well-deserved vacation and not alone …

Smiling, happy and sensual. Barbara D’Urso she is back or perhaps as some would say she never left. Carmelita is still in Milan, she has not yet left for her well-deserved vacation. A few hours earlier he had announced the arrival of some nice surprises on his Instagram stories. One has arrived: the confirmation of Afternoon Five. But those who know her well know that Barbara is not an easy person, one who is satisfied. Neither in love, nor at work. And so this photo where in the corridors of Mediaset probably hides yet another clue …

But which? The Sunday program will probably be entrusted to Lorella Cuccarini is Stefano De Martino. Perhaps the confirmation of Live, it’s not D’Urso still in prime time? Or a role in a Mediaset fiction? It is unlikely that the airing of the GF Nip….

Black top, red skirt and what a slit for Barbara D’Urso

Two shots, one similar to the other, where Barbara shows herself in all her beauty, hers fitness. The presenter gets up at dawn every morning and divides herself between running, boxing and dance, her great passion since she was a child. And the slit in the red skirt shows a lean, toned, muscular leg, the result of many workouts and proper nutrition.

Sensual photos, that Barbara D’Urso he never tires of making and publishing. He did so also inside Mediaset, in the corridors that the presenter and her team cross every day to better prepare the program. Back and forth for a program that pleases its audience and inflames the audience….