These were the words of the presenter: “Nobody deserves my sadness”

Barbara D’Urso he is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of this summer 2023. The presenter’s farewell to Mediaset has occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. A few weeks after the Mediaset press release, the now former presenter of Afternoon 5 she went back to talking about the decision taken by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Interviewed by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Barbara D’Urso returned to talk about her farewell to Mediaset. First of all, though, the conductor has denied the various gossip regarding his participation in Dancing with the Stars. These were his words about it:

This is funny: wonderful news is coming out about me. Even that I would have been the new Ballando juror. Option that never existed. I believe that the Ballando jury that has been there so far is an excellent jury and will still be in the future. And there has never been, but not even remotely, this idea. Sooner or later I’ll dance, I’m so small that I still have a lot of time.

Afterwards Barbara D’Urso revealed how he is living this period:

I’m fine, I’m joyful, on the other hand it’s a fundamental part of my character. I’m serene, because happiness doesn’t exist, there are only rare peaks of happiness.

And, continuing, the presenter then added:

I am a little saddened and humanly disappointed, but professionally very, very serene. I’ve often suffered attacks, I’ve even taken a few blows on the neck, but I’ve always had the courage and strength to get up and carry on.

As for the hatershowever, Barbara D’Urso expressed herself with these words: