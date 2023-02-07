What about Barbara D’Urso, one of the most popular presenters on the Italian television scene. She recently she also became a grandmother! She revealed it a few days ago as a guest from Silvia Toffanin to Very true. His son gave him a wonderful granddaughter. The news remained secret for a few months because, as explained by herself, they wanted to maintain some privacy.

But today Barbara has finally revealed it to her millions of fans who follow her every day on social media. Barbara is always very active and is in better shape than ever. She does regular physical activity but above all she takes great care of her diet. She also has a great passion, which she also confirmed in the last photo she published on Instagaram.

Barbara has published a shot that sees her in the dressing room just before going on the air while having a snack eating toast. But fans couldn’t help but notice what she had on her feet. The presenter wore some red soled shoes desired by millions of women.

These are the accessories created by Christian Louboutin and why they have a red sole has become legend. It seems that while an assistant was intent on making the shoes she was applying red nail polish and seeing her the stylist had the brilliant idea of ​​coloring the sole of red which is usually known to be black.

But how much are the shoes worn by Barbara D’Urso? The prices of this model with the red sole are between 500 and 900 euros. In short, prices that are not exactly accessible to everyone but the presenter of Afternoon 5 has a great passion for shoes and would probably be willing to do anything to grab the desired model.