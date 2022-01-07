Taking advantage of the Christmas break, several famous people flew on vacation to recharge their batteries for next year. There are those who have opted for exotic destinations such as Dubai and those who preferred to stay in the area by going to the Alps. It is also part of the latter Barbara D’Urso who, while waiting to be back on the air, enjoyed some relaxation in the snow in a mountain chalet located no one knows where.

As all famous people now do, the events of his days in the snow have been documented on social media, in particular on Instagram. But a selfie taken in the snow sparked curiosity and even criticism from fans. Barbara posted some shots and according to some her own nose it would have recently been retouched by the expert hand of a cosmetic surgeon.

Others, on the other hand, defended it, preferring to shift the subject to other aspects. For better or for worse, when Barbara D’Urso posts something on social media, she always has an excellent following. There are those who criticize it and those who appreciate its beauty.

On the occasion of the beginning of the new year, D’Urso wished her fans that 2022 is truly the year of rebirth. “Welcome to 2022 friends … I wish each of you that it is better than the 2021 that we have just put behind us, that it brings you serenity and that for all of us it is the year of true rebirth … Happy New Year to all”.

Source: Instagram

The presenter, after having seen two programs cut off, remaining only with Afternoon 5, he should be back at the helm of a new program shortly to start. Barbara should be the new presenter of the new edition of The Pupa and the Nerdy even if before accepting the proposal he would have asked for some specific conditions such as a renewal of the format and more VIPs as protagonists.