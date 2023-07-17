The complaint was triggered in 2019 after a few sentences said by Er Faina on social media and deemed offensive.

After a few years, a judicial dispute came to an end which saw the protagonist Barbara D’Urso. The presenter, recently killed by Afternoon 5, had denounced a few years ago Damiano Er Faina, very popular character on social media, for some offensive phrases that the boy had said to him in one of the many viral videos.

Er Faina had used little colorful words like “You’re more of an idiot than an idiot” and “the shame of Italian TV” – accompanied by a photo of a garbage bag.

Words considered offensive by D’Urso who had filed a complaint for defamation. These are episodes dating back between 2015 and 2018. Well, in these days the ruling of the judges has arrived who have decided to proceed with the storage of the case. It can be read in the motivations that those words are “the result of the free manifestation of thought that does not question the honor of the television presenter, The expression is in bad taste (also due to the aggressive tone of the voice), but appears in line with the character, loaded and (…) exaggerated . No one would ever think of really considering the presenter a person of little value for the propaganda of such a subject”.

In addition, the judges also challenged Barbara for the fact that although the episodes date back to the period between 2015 and 2018, the presenter’s complaint only came in 2019. “The presenter has chosen not to give weight to Coccia’s comments for a period, because it is believed that she was informed, if not directly, at least by her entourage. Someone who works in the world of entertainment and television, pays maximum attention to social networks” – reads the reasons for the judge’s decision.

Therefore, nothing happened for Barbara D’Urso’s complaint that ended up being filed. A rather dangerous precedent, however.