Are Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore really in love? The gossip about the entrepreneur and the presenter continues to go crazy in recent days and, in an interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, Barbara D’Urso confessed who is really in her heart: curious to know who it is she?

Barbara D’Urso And Flavio Briatore, a love born at the beginning of 2023? There conductor Of afternoon 5, who is ready to debut at the theater with “Taxi a due piazza”, she confessed in an interview in the round to TV Sorrisi e Canzoni, specifying that, now that his television commitments have decreased (also following the cancellation of his prime time programs), he can devote himself to his first love: the theatre.

In her private life, however, the charming prince continues to be missing. According to the rumors circulated in recent days, the conductor she would get very close to her friend Flavio Briatorand, with whom she has been paparazzi to Milan to dinner at a restaurant of the area, very careful not to be seen. Well, one is being born feeling among them?

Barbara D’Urso: the truth about Flavio Briatore

First of all Barbara D’Urso spoke about friendship in the world of television and entertainment. Despite the many criticisms she is subjected to on a daily basis conductor Of Afternoon 5 – also from colleagues – the D’Urso he revealed that “in our sector there are many of us and we really love each other”.

And the love? Faced with insistent questions about her relationship status and her heart, Barbara D’Urso he prevaricated as usual, without mentioning the name of Flavio Briatore which is so much repeated. The Mediaset presenter, in fact, said that in her heart there are many other situations, which do not correspond to the male gender at all: “My children And the love of the people who shows me affection every day: with Afternoon Five we do good and many works of solidarity”.