There death of Silvio Berlusconi he has affected many famous people who got to know him and work on him Mediaset. Among the most saddened by the disappearance of the knight we also find Barbara D’Urso.

D’Urso began her career right at Tele Milan together with other personalities such as Lippi, Boldi, Abantuono, Teocoli and Pilcher. It was the 70s and Berlusconi was entering the Italian television scene.

In a recent interview with the newspaper The print, the presenter spoke of her friendship with Berlusconi. In the course of the chat, she was also able to reveal a background.

Barbara recalled with joy when, at the beginning of television, she joined her behind the scenes to ask her what she was doing and how it went, showing a certain interest in that project which she would later consolidate with the birth of Mediaset.

Over the years a very intense friendship has developed with the knight so much so that until a few months ago Berlusconi he has often been a guest in D’Urso’s broadcasts such as Afternoon 5 and Sunday Live.

A sincere friendship never resulted in something more. She revealed it herself during the interview, confessing that Berlusconi has tried several times to woo her but she has always resisted. “I had a professional relationship with Berlusconi, clear, clean and one of great affection. Any other kind of involvement would have changed things” – he said.

In short, a friendship that lasted over time sincere and without double ends. For this Barbara was one of the most sorry for the disappearance of the knight. The relationship with the Berlusconi family is certainly not finished given that he is now a leading face of Mediaset on which Pier Silvio strongly relies.