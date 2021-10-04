The presenter has always said to earn less than you think but the voice of the experts says something else

Barbara D’Urso remains one of the leading faces of Mediaset. Even if this year it was snatched from two of its Sunday programs, in Barbarella the weekday afternoon slot remains. Her image has always been linked to a type of television that only she knew how to do that many define trash to deal with arguments considered to be very superficial.

But the new edition of Afternoon 5 it has adapted to a more formal, serious style, dealing with current affairs in a sort of in-depth program. In spite of this, its popularity remains very high. When reporters tried to ask him when he was making money, she always just said a lot less than you think. He reiterated several times that he is living in a serene economic situation but certainly not in pomp.

There is always great secrecy about his remuneration but the well-informed have hypothesized that Mediaset pays out something like 6 million euros. In short, a fairly high figure far from what the presenter wants to perceive. But why has Barbara D’Urso always tried to minimize her earnings?

Television experts say that because the host has created a character who wants to appear as close to ordinary people as possible, she wants to avoid connecting her face to substantial earnings. The connection would be bad for us.

D’Urso is also very active on social media where she tries to keep in touch with her fans on a daily basis. Those who follow her know how much she is linked to her children and last September 29 was the birthday of Emanuele. The presenter posted a tender photo on Instagram with the caption: “And here it is the only other true point of perfect and total Happiness … 00.10 am on 29 September … YOU .. the rebel with a big heart who runs strictly alone and wins … and makes me walk with my head held high …. … I You and Giammauro united and indivisible… We Three .. pure Love .. I love you. Mom“.

