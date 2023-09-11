These are the words of the presenter: “I study and work, but at the weekend I switch off and enjoy the city”

Barbara D’Urso she was without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in recent months. For a few days the presenter has been back in the spotlight due to the change in her life. In fact, at the beginning of September, Carmelita moved to London to take part in new professional projects.

Through social media Barbara D’Urso told the details of her new life in London. We remember that Carmelita she moved to the English capital at the beginning of September to follow new professional projects. There presenter he told his fans that he is studying and working and that in his free time he enjoys the city with his friends.

The now former presenter of Afternoon 5 she shared a shot of herself in front of one of the most prestigious schools in the world: The London School of English. It’s about a school founded in 1912 which provides a series of programs based on the needs of each student.

To the image in question Barbara D’Urso accompanied by a short caption:

My first day at school, I will be living in London for a period of time, it’s the start of a new adventure.

But it didn’t end here. Carmelita he then revealed what he does in his free time. These were his words:

Since I don’t study or work during the weekend, the crazy girl joined me and we go walking.

Barbara refers to her friend Carolina Bellotti who joined her for the weekend and with whom she visits and explores the city. At the moment we cannot know how long Barbara D’Urso’s stay in London will last. The presenter has not yet exposed herself regarding her future work; to find out what will happen in Carmelita’s life we ​​should wait a little longer.