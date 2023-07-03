The words of Barbara’s sister suggest that the presenter and Mediaset have not taken the decision by mutual agreement.

The news released in recent days has shaken all the fans of Barbara D’Urso. Mediaset in fact, with a note he informed that the presenter will not be at the helm of the next season of Afternoon 5 starting next September. The press release also states that the contract with D’Urso will expire at the end of the year and it is not clear whether it will be renewed.

In short, after many years of running a program that has become a regular appointment for many people, Afternoon 5 from September will have another run. It is not yet clear who will take D’Urso’s place nor the reasons that prompted Mediaset to change.

Already last year Pier Silvio Berlusconi, irritated by the trashy vein of the program, had tried to change the style of Afternoon 5 by inviting it to deal with more current topics and less gossip. The battle with Live Life unfortunately it is difficult, the Rai program has been winning ratings for years and Afternoon 5 is unable to challenge the primacy of the two main networks in the afternoon. Perhaps the boost of novelty is dictated precisely by the desire to try to recover ground in terms of share with Rai.

The fact is that the decision was not taken very well by the fans but also by D’Urso herself. The testimony came from the sister of the presenter who wrote on Instagram: “Solidarity! let’s make noise #iostoconbarbaradurso “.

In short, it is clear that the news was not taken well even by Barbara’s family. Many Barbara fans have connected to this Instagram story who have already announced that they will no longer see the broadcast. There are also those who recalled: “In the midst of the pandemic, she continued to run the barrack alone in the studio with 3/4 stagehands and let us participate in everything that happened. She is irreplaceable and unique, I’m a black cat, it’s not right“.

We will see in the coming days the developments on the future of the presenter who at this point is not said to remain with Mediaset.