June is the month of Pride: for today various events are expected throughout Italy, starting from Rome and Milan, to defend the rights of the community and support the Zan bill. Barbara d’Urso, as always close to this cause, posted a message on Twitter to say once again that #loveislove.

The whole month of June was dedicated to Pride, but today will be a special day because they are expected throughout Italy, starting from Rome and Milan, different demonstrations in the square where there will be a way to carry the symbol rainbow in defense of the rights of the LGBT community and in support of the Zan bill, after the attack also received by the Vatican.

Not only Rome and Milan, other Italian cities will also be colored, such as Ancona, Faenza, L’Aquila and Martina Franca: in this climate and on this occasion so important for the whole LGBT community could not help but take the field too Barbara d’urso. The presenter of Afternoon 5 he has often launched appeals during his broadcasts, trying to convey a message of tolerance and equality.

Barbara d’Urso: support for all forms of love

Read also: Barbara D’Urso denounces John Vitale, goodbye Island of the famous

Barbara d’urso, who is now on hiatus with his programs, has chosen to use the social to make his voice heard and so on Twitter, posted a photo of two young boys kissing in the street surrounded by smiling faces and rainbow flags: a true manifesto for love and freedom.

There conductor, in fact, he wrote a special message for this day:

“Today Rome and Milan will be invaded by the rainbow on the occasion of the Pride, which I support and will always support because every form of love must be protected! ”.

A small gesture, that of Barbara d’urso, which, however, makes us understand how the presenter continues to carry on her battles even away from television. “Thank you for always fighting for the LGBT rights“, Wrote someone in the comments, appreciating the support that from Barbara d’Urso has never failed.