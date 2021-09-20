Barbara D’Urso spent the second Sunday away from the small screen. The presenter, who is continuing to drive Afternoon 5, had to give up Sunday Live and, thus, dedicated herself to her friends for a day, for an all-female lunch where two generations met!

For this reason, the weekend has become a space to be dedicated to rest and fun. Yesterday, in particular, Barbara D’Urso decided to spend one women’s day, together with her longtime friend Angelica. Although the weather in Milan was not the best, the two nevertheless challenged fate: “Incredible, we go out and the sun comes!”, D’Urso joked.

Barbara D’Urso: having lunch with friends

Barbara D’Urso she documented everything on Instagram, joking with her friends and in particular with Lydia Caputo, a young girl, Angelica’s niece and known as influencer. At the table, in fact, there was a generational clash, with Lydia Caputo making fun of her mother:

“My mom said: I’m the follower’s mom! Mom but the followers are the ones who follow, you are the influencer’s mother! “.

Barbara D’Urso, amidst laughter, she posted this cute little curtain on Instagram and appeared relaxed And happy together with her group of friends. For once, therefore, the presenter who has made never stopping her motto, has decided to take a break and live a day surrounded by the affection of those who love her.

Among other things, D’Urso also announced a secret project so, probably, your free time will soon decrease!