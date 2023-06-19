Barbara D’Urso raises the concern of the fans, this is how the presenter is

Over the most recent weekend, Barbara D’Urso she showed herself on the hospital bed. In light of this, there were many fans who were concerned and who wondered what had happened to the presenter of Afternoon Five. She took care of revealing further details herself. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. Over the last few days, the presenter of Afternoon Five ended up in the center of the gossip and this time, to make her the protagonist of a gossip, it was one photo published by herself on her Instagram profile.

In detail, this weekend, Carmelita has decided to go to hospital to do a complete check of heart thyroid and more. It’s about a decision which raised the concern of all of his own fan who have sent him messages of support and effect on social media.

The woman showed herself on hospital bed through a shot posted on Instagram. Carmelita said she performed a complete check up:

Complete check-up. Abdominal aorta, this is the heartbeat of my abdominal aorta.

Therefore, no health problems for the presenter who has only decided to do prevention:

Complete check from Doppler echo to thyroid and everything.

Barbara D’Urso launches an appeal on social media

It’s not all. Barbara D’Urso also took the opportunity to launch a message very important. He wanted to underline the importance of prevention to all those who follow it. With these words he continued his story:

I vote one billion (for the doctor), I don’t want to hide anything and prevention must be done.

Fortunately, Carmelita is in excellent health conditions and after all the medical checks have been performed, she is ready to start thesummer. Furthermore, in September, all viewers will be able to see her again on the small screen.