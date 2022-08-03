Barbara D’Urso: still controversy for the presenter who shows her body on the web

Barbara D’Urso is without a doubt a television personality with an important career in the entertainment world behind him. Her work as a presenter and all of her other projects in different fields have ensured her a huge successas well as the benevolence And affection of the public.

There D’Urso took his first steps in small local TVs, specifically Telemilano 58, then passing through the cinema, with his first real film entitled “Wild Grass”. But the real success of her came with the fiction Dottoressa Giò, in which Carmelita played the role of the protagonist, which the Neapolitan had the greatest success of her.

Barbara was born in 1957 and made her debut in the world of show business in the 70s. Carmelita, therefore, she can well be said to be a lived and experienced woman, with many years of experience behind it. Despite this long apprenticeship, even today Barbara has an enviable shape.

The face of a young woman, a statutory physique and perfect skin make her a model. An inspiration and a point of reference for many women. Carmelita recently gave her yet another demonstration of his splendid physique with some photo he posted on his Instagram profile.

The presenter is currently in Capalbio, in her villa, where she is enjoying a few relaxing days with her closest friends. Barbara has well thought of taking a picture while she was relaxing in a bathing suit, gently carried on a sunbed by the water.

For the shots, D’Urso used a drone with which she managed to immortalize her crazy physique and the statuesque side b from above. But, unfortunately, as often happens, the web did not particularly appreciate the photo and indeed there were many negative comments.

Someone has even speculated that in truth it was not Barbara, but it seems really impossible that Carmelita arrives at such a gesture.