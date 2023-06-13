During the party organized for the presentation of the new single by Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti “Italian Disco”, Barbara D’Urso received an unexpected surprise. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Among guests present at the party organized on the occasion of the release of the new single “Italian Disco” by Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti could not miss Barbara D’Urso. Over the last few hours, the famous presenter has ended up in the center of the gossip for being the protagonist of a unexpected gesture.

In detail, during the party, the presenter of Afternoon Five received one marriage proposal to which he replied by Yes. L’author of the gesture is a well-known YouTuber born in Egypt in 2002. The latter jokingly asked d’Urso for her hand and she played along. To tell it was the “Libero” portal:

The marriage proposal came from King Ash, a well-known youtuber born in Egypt in 2002 and arrived in Italy at just 10 months old with the rest of the family. It is he, jokingly, who asks for the hand of the presenter of Afternoon 5 that’s in the game. The gag was recorded in the Instagram stories of d’Urso herself who was initially a little worried. In fact, the presenter wanted to make sure that the boy was of age.

Barbara D’Urso: reconfirmed the management of Afternoon Five

According to some rumors that were becoming more and more insistent, Barbara D’Urso could have definitively abandoned the conduction Of Afternoon Five. However, contrary to what many might have thought, hers has been confirmed again presence in Mediaset networks:

We will see Barbara d’Urso again in her container Afternoon 5 at Mediaset. Canale 5 absolutely wanted it still there.

to spread theannouncement it was also Carmelita herself who announced that she will return to the helm of the management of Afternoon Five starting from September. These were hers words: