After the sensational farewell of Barbara d’Urso to Afternoon Five, Vladimir Luxuria let himself go to unpublished statements on the matter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After 14 years of stay, Barbara d’Urso will not return to the helm of the conduction of Afternoon Five. There news of the farewell of the Canale Cinque presenter continues to be the subject of talk on the net. To formalize thestage exit of the woman was directly the company Mediaset through a press release.

Over the last few hours, talking about the matter has been Vladimir Luxuria. The famous columnist is linked by a special report with Barbarella and in the course of the last few hours he has expressed all of his sorry for the news:

We wrote to Barbara d’Urso. I thanked her strongly because I worked a lot with her. She has always given me a lot of space in all her broadcasts: from Domenica Live to Live – she is not D’Urso. A Live, in particular, you continued to be broadcast during the months of the pandemic being under the news masthead. In that period I worked thanks to her who called me every week. I really feel like thanking you, to thank you and your authors, from Barbara Calabresi to Ivan Roncalli.

Vladimir Luxuria was convinced that Barbara D’Urso would return to lead Afternoon Five starting from September But this did not happen. As for i reasons of the farewell, the columnist was unable to reveal no details:

I don’t know what happened and I won’t go into the merits but I’m sure that someone like her, who I also went to the theater to applaud, will have many other opportunities. Did I feel heartbroken? I prefer not to go into it, but I’m sure you already have other plans.

Barbara D’Urso: future projects

In the meantime, it is rumored that Barbara d’Urso could enter the scene Dancing with the Stars. Therefore, Vladimir Luxuria always stated that the presenter is taking dance lessons. In the light of this, the possibility to see her in the program hosted by Milly Carlucci.