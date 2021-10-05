Starting from today there should be an important revolution in Afternoon 5. After the changes implemented for this new season, there will be a return to the past: Piersilvio Berlusconi, in fact, has decided that Barbara d’Urso will be able to return to talk about gossip and television, in particular dedicating himself to the events of Big Brother Vip!

Revolution in progress a Afternoon 5? After the new features introduced for this new season, the program from Barbara d’urso it may slowly go back to the past. The formula chosen this year, which provides an absolute focus on information and crime news, completely excluding lighter topics such as gossip, entertainment and television, does not seem to have paid as expected.

Many have wondered why Barbara d’Urso had accepted to carry on a program so different from the style that has always distinguished her and, now, a decision coming directly from Mediaset, and more precisely from Piersilvio Berlusconi, would confirm the need to step back from the choices made at the beginning of the season.

Afternoon 5: GF Vip is back

From this week, in fact, Piersilvio Berlusconi decided it to be Morning 5, the transmission conducted by Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi, both Afternoon 5, the program of Barbara d’Urso, will be able to return to deal with the events of the house of Big Brother Vip 6.

The “vipponi” wanted in the reality show by Alfonso Signorini are causing a lot of discussion: from the flirtation between Lulù Selassié and Manuel Bortuzzo, passing through the many controversies that involved Soleil Sorge, up to the jealousy of Delia Duran towards her husband Alex Belli, often a guest in Barbara d’Urso’s studio , there will be no shortage of topics to be discussed!

How will the times of Afternoon 5? Will there be the usual division, as happened last year, between a more “serious” first part, linked to the latest news updates, and a “lighter” second part, with guests and comments on the latest reality events? All that remains is to wait for today’s episode, starting at 17:35 to discover the Announcements that will present Barbara d’urso.